A NEWPORT mum has written and published a children's book inspired by her mother's battle with a chronic condition - with all money from sales going to charity.
Michelle Freke, 37, from Newport has been writing since she was 14 and mostly writes about the people around her.
Her latest story was inspired by her mother, who suffers with lower limb lymphoedema, a chronic condition which causes swelling.
She said her children, Junior, 15, and Cassidy, five - as well as some adults - would sometimes stare or ask questions about her condition, inspiring her to write Super Nan and the Secret Support Network Book, a story about a woman living with the condition.
“I completed the first draft quite quickly,” said Ms Freke.
“And sent it to the Lymphoedema Support Network (LSN), who loved it from the get-go.
“They said they would back me to make it happen. We found an illustrator Andy Godfrey and once the editing was done in collaboration with the LSN it was cleared by a medical expert as patient information, then published by Jelly Bean publishing in Cardiff.
“While the book is mine and copyrighted to me, I have wavered any profits from the sales so that they all go to the charity (LSN)”.
You can find out more about the book and how to get one here: https://www.lymphoedema.org/product/super-nan-and-the-secret-support-network-book/