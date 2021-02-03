A FORMER Pontypool policewoman died after falling down the stairs, an inquest has heard.
The inquest into the death of Nicola King, 46, concluded that her death in March 2019 was an accident.
On March 23, 2019, Ms King was moving a bed, which she had agreed to sell and was due to be collected.
When the buyer arrived at the property, in Parc Panteg, they received no answer.
Entering through the closed but unlocked door, they found Ms King laying at the bottom of the stairs.
Paramedics were quickly at the scene and Ms King was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.
She died on March 24, having suffered a "traumatic brain injury".
Caroline Saunders, senior coroner for Gwent, concluded that Ms King's death was an accident.