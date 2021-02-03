Today's selection of pictures from the South Wales Argus Camera Club is of just some of the interesting churches you can find around Gwent. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Celebrating the churches of Gwent in pictures
Skip to next photo
1/1
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment