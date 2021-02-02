THIS week marks 26 years since the disappearance of Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards.

He disappeared on February 1, 1995, aged 27, just before the band was due to make a promotional trip to America.

He is thought to have been staying in the Embassy Hotel in London.

Mr Edwards , who grew up in Blackwood, was last seen in London on CCTV. His car was later found near the M48 Severn Bridge.

The front page of the Argus on February 21, 1995

There has been mystery surrounding his disappearance since 1995, with the band reportedly still keeping back 25 per cent of their takings as his share.

Mr Edwards' father died in 2013 and his mother in 2019, both without ever knowing what happened to their son.

Since her brother's disappearance, his sister Rachel has worked to raise awareness of the issues caused when a loved one disappears, and played a major part in the campaign to pass the Guardianship Act, which allows relatives to manage their missing person’s finances. The Act became law in 2019.

Mr Edwards was one of the 21 missing people whose portrait was included in the Unmissable Exhibition in March 2019 in London. The exhibition was conceived and created by artist Ben Moore, whose brother Tom has been missing since 2003.

If anyone has seen Richey Edwards, they are encouraged to contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or call the police on 101.

The charity’s helpline is operated by staff and volunteers.

It is free to contact and open 24 hours a day thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website at missingpeople.org.uk/sightings