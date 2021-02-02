A “GREEDY” granddaughter who stole from her 93-year-old grandfather while acting as his primary carer was jailed.

Tammy Williams, 35, from Abertillery, swindled Eric Palmer, who has been diagnosed with onset dementia, out of nearly £5,000 over a four-month period.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said the defendant splashed out on clothes, takeaway food and also withdrew her grandfather’s money from cashpoints.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told Williams: “He probably thought the world of you, as grandparents do of their grandchildren.

READ MORE

“You have thrown away the relationship between you and your grandfather and the relationship with your own family.

“This is a very serious case and a bad breach of trust.

“I have no doubt you were motivated by greed.

“You knew there was money there to take and you took it to satisfy your greed.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the relationship between grandfather and granddaughter is over.

Miss Smith-Higgins said: “The victim in this case is 93-year-old Eric Palmer.

“He is the defendant’s grandfather. He is a vulnerable person who has been diagnosed with onset dementia”

Williams started looking after Mr Palmer when his daughter and the defendant’s mother was unwell.

She was responsible for doing his shopping but stole his debit card and started spending his savings on treats for herself.

Miss Smith-Higgins told the court: “There were a variety of purchases. She spent online to buy from Asda, Argos, Next, Victoria’s Secret, Sport Direct, PayPal, Boohoo and McDonald’s.

“There were also cash withdrawals made. The total amount taken, which excludes the money used for the victim’s shopping, was £4,940.52.”

Mother-of-five Williams, of Ty Dan Y Wal Road, Cwmtillery, pleaded guilty to theft and two counts of fraud.

The offences were committed in Caerphilly between November 2019 and March 2020.

The court was told Mr Palmer was unable to provide a victim impact statement because he was too frail.

Former care home worker Williams has two previous convictions for three offences which were battery, public disorder and failing to provide a specimen.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant said in mitigation: “Her grandfather was her world. “She does feel remorse. She cared for him and was very fond of him.

“The defendant has not been to jail before and is not heavily convicted.”

Recorder Jones jailed Williams for 12 months and ordered her to pay a victim surcharge after her release from prison.