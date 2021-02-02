THE popular annual Cwmbran Big Event has been pushed back until September.
The event had been due to take place on June 12, but Cwmbran Community Council, which organises it, has confirmed a new date for the Big Event - September 18 - as long as restrictions allow.
A community council spokesman said: “Cwmbran Community Council has reluctantly decided to cancel the Cwmbran Big Event, due to take place in June 2021, due to current restrictions and uncertainty.
“We hope to be able to put the event on in September.”
Last year, the event was moved online, with performances and memories of past events being shared across the community council’s social media platforms.
A number of other Cwmbran Community Council events have been cancelled for this year.
The Schools Eco Quiz, due to be held on February 6, has been cancelled. It may be replaced by an online alternative for pupils.
The Community Celebration Dinner has also been cancelled for this year.
And the Primary Schools Choral Festival has been cancelled. However, plans may be put in place to allow these schools to take part in the Senior Schools Festival later in the year - should that go ahead.