THE Welsh Government is pushing for tighter quarantine restrictions, as they call for a "five-nations" approach.
A spokesman for the Welsh Government said they support coronavirus quarantines for travellers from red-list countries, however they called for measures to "go further".
They also stated a desired "five-nations" approach, which would include the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
A spokesman said: "We need a five-nations approach to this issue, with the administrations of the UK and the Republic of Ireland working closely together.
"A joint approach would benefit all and bring greater protections to these islands.
"While we support quarantine for travellers from red-list countries, we believe this is the bare minimum, and any plans should go further.
"We will continue to make the case to the UK Government to do more to stop the risk and spread of new variants entering the UK.”