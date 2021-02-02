CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moore passed away at the age of 100 earlier today, having lived an inspiring life.

The WW2 veteran captured the nation’s hearts last year when he made 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

Since the effort in April, he has raised a record-breaking £33 million for the healthcare system’s battle against coronavirus.

But his achievements did not stop there. In 2020 he was knighted by the Queen, recorded a number one single, published his autobiography and turned 100 years old.

This gallery showcases just a few of the veteran’s highlights.

A year with CovidCaptain Sir Tom Moore at his home in Bedfordshire after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden (Joe Giddens/PA)
Captain Sir Tom Moore muralA mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore painted on a building in Southport (Peter Byrne/PA)
Royal visit to Defence Science and Technology LaboratoryCaptain Tom Moore receiving his knighthood from the Queen during a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2020Captain Sir Tom Moore became the oldest cover star for British GQ magazine (GQ)
GQ Men Of The Year awards 2020Captain Sir Tom Moore arriving for GQ Men Of The Year awards at the London Coliseum (GQ)
Captain Sir Tom Moore Christmas ornamentA hand-knitted Christmas bauble of Captain Sir Tom Moore hangs on the village Christmas tree in the centre of Allington, Lincolnshire (Mike Egerton/PA)
ChartsCaptain Sir Tom Moore celebrating after reaching the top of the Official Singles Chart with his rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball and The NHS Voices Of Care Choir (OfficialCharts.com/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun May 3, 2020Artist Symon Mathieson alongside the mural he painted in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore and the NHS on a garden shed in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Captain Sir Tom Moore autobiographyCaptain Sir Tom Moore at his home in Bedfordshire on the publication day of his autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day (Joe Giddens/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Aug 1, 2020Tobias Weller, who has cerebral palsy and autism, was inspired by Captain Tom to run a marathon using a race runner in a street near his home in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Coronavirus – Thu Apr 30, 2020A soldier salutes a 14ft mural painted in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore on his 100th birthday at Aldergrove Flying Station in Co Antrim (Ministry of Defence)
Coronavirus – Thu Apr 30, 2020Captain Sir Tom Moore with birthday cakes as he celebrates his 100th birthday (Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography)