A TEENAGE ecstasy dealer was caught with the drug after police pulled him over for driving whilst being banned from the roads.

Jordan Barron, 19, of Tredegar Road, Ebbw Vale, had also just been given a suspended sentence when he was arrested, prosecutor Paul Hewitt said.

The defendant was stopped while driving a Renault Clio in Tredegar on May 26, 2020.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how officers found 11 ecstasy tablets in the car which had a street value of £275.

Barron pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and driving whilst disqualified.

Mr Hewitt said: “The defendant is no stranger to the court.”

He told how Barron had previous convictions for aggravated vehicle taking and breaching court orders.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client had a low IQ of 65 and had suffered a brain injury in a car crash when he was a small child.

Speaking of the defendant’s drug dealing conviction, he added: “There is a strong suggestion that things were done for others.

“He is exceptionally vulnerable and exploitable.”

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, said to Barron: “You were driving a Renault Clio in the Tredegar area last May.

“You shouldn’t have been because you were disqualified and you were stopped by the police after they checked their computer.

“They noticed you were behaving nervously and they searched you, finding 11 ecstasy tabs.

“You told the police you were not a user of the drug but would buy and sell it for a profit.

“Controlled drugs are a serious problem in society.

“They destroy people’s lives and they are destroying your life.”

Recorder Jones told Barron his offending was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

He was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months and told him he would serve half of that sentence before being released.

The defendant was banned from driving for 27 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from custody.