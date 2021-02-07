Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Imagine the public's reaction to the world’s first handheld hair dryer or tube of lipstick or eyelash curler or flat iron, and so on. When people first laid eyes on these innovations, they likely looked too futuristic or made claims that sounded amazing but implausible. Plenty of beauty contraptions may seem odd but can make everyday routines better or even easier. From a ring you wear to keep your nail polish from spilling to an in-shower head massager, these weird beauty products are actually helpful, if you give them a chance.

1. A foot peel to shed dead skin

Get rid of flaky skin with the Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel. Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Foot masks of any kind are strange—who wants to walk or sit around with sock-like booties on their feet? As it turns out, plenty of people do, including our own reviewer, who tried the popular Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel. The peel claims to “rebirth” your feet using fruit acids that remove dead, callused, and cracked skin through exfoliation. If you want baby soft feet, these are an easy at-home solution—albeit time-consuming, as you leave the masks on for 60 minutes.

“I rarely take the time to write product reviews but, honey, this stuff is the real deal,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “If you are the kind of person who loves peeling skin and wants to see a drastic difference, you should buy this stuff. I love it so much, I want to buy it for people. Even people I don't like.”

Get the Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel on Amazon for £14.99

2. A bottle of “second skin” to avoid nail polish errors

Give yourself a professional-looking manicure when you use this liquid latex to clean up mistakes. Credit: AIMEILI

If you’re asking yourself, "what in the world is 'second skin?'” allow me to explain. This nail polish bottle is filled with a pink “liquid nail tape” that acts as a barrier between your skin and the nail polish you’re applying. You sweep it onto the skin around your nails, so if you colour outside the lines while giving yourself a mani or pedi, you can peel away the latex solution and the misplaced polish comes with it.

Get the AIMEILI Liquid Latex Peel Off Tape on Amazon for £5.19

3. An ice roller to de-puff and cool your skin

Depuff your skin with the Ice Roller. Credit: EsaroraIf you tend to wake up with a puffy face, whether it’s due to allergies or a lack of sleep, this ice roller is a must-have. It’s similar to a jade roller, which is used to massage in facial treatments and increase blood circulation, but it packs a chilly punch. In addition to feeling good on the skin and reducing puffiness, cooling products like this are said to reduce the signs of ageing.

One Amazon sceptic is now a fan: “I wasn't sure how [this product] was much different than putting any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when used on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings.”

Get the Ice Roller on Amazon for £12.99

4. A bum mask to smooth your booty

Holler & Glow Booty Goals Bum Mask Credit: Holler & Glow

There is a mask for everything now. The Holler & Glow Booty Goals Bum Mask promises to firm up your booty with firming, ultra-softening and vegan ingredients.

One reviewer writes: “I bought this the other day as I thought it would be funny and I wanted to try it out. After leaving the mask on for about 30 mins I took it off and I could actually see where the mask was on and there was visible and feelable? Results. It made my butt smooth and firmer and also got rid of the cellulite. I 100% recommend this product and I will be buying another one very soon.”

Get the Holler & Glow Booty Goals Bum Mask on Superdrug for £4

5. A cloth that “erases” your makeup

You can skip traditional makeup removers and help the environment with the Makeup Eraser. Credit: Makeup Eraser

One easy way to eliminate waste is by choosing a makeup remover that doesn’t come in a plastic bottle and require cotton rounds or isn’t a package of disposable wipes. This reusable cloth seems like magic, but it’s actually simple. After soaking the polyester Makeup Eraser in water, wipe your face in circular motions using the side of the cloth with short fibres, which claim to adhere to the makeup to “gently pull it up and out of the skin.” Voila, your makeup is gone! Plus, the cloth is machine-washable and can last up to five years, which the company claims eliminate 3,600 makeup wipes.

“Everything from waterproof mascara to false eyelash glue to lip stains just melt right off with a few gentle glides across your face,” one happy Amazon reviewer writes. “I have sensitive skin and even mildly abrasive things, like certain makeup brushes, will cause irritation. This is the most effective makeup remover I've ever used and it is so soft and gentle. I'm giving every girl in my life this for Christmas.”

Get the Makeup Eraser on Amazon for £15.02

6. A lipstick that changes colours to make your perfect pink

The Winky Lux Flower Balm gives you your perfect shade of pink lipstick. Credit: Winky Lux

If you’ve swatched every shade of pink lipstick in your local Sephora and still can’t seem to find that perfect shade, the colour-changing Winky Lux lip balm could be the miracle you desire. The balm, which looks like a typical lipstick, applies clear and reacts with your skin’s pH levels to create a custom shade of pink for you. It’s like sorcery!

Get the Winky Lux Flower Balm at Superdrug for £14

7. A cream that uses snail mucus extract

The Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream uses snail mucus to improve your skin. Credit: Mizon

The idea of putting mucus from any creature on your face may seem a little too weird, but hear us out. This Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream, which consists of 92 per cent snail mucus extract, claims to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, acne scars, and pores. Plus, snail mucus has actually been used for centuries.

“This cream is absolutely amazing. After just two applications, my skin looks and feels healthier,” one Amazon reviewer raves. “I have red, sensitive skin along with sun damage from years of worship. The redness has almost completely subsided and the sun damage is fading. I wake up with great-looking, young skin and I am 51. It provides a great base for my makeup. Fan for life right here.”

Get the Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream on Amazon for £19.99

8. A ring that holds your nail polish

Never spill your nail polish again with the Nail Polish Holder Ring. Credit: Shein

The balancing act of holding a bottle of open nail polish in one hand while trying to paint the other is always tricky, and occasionally disastrous. Luckily, there’s a product for this exact scenario. The Nail Polish Holder Ring resembles a giant ring, with the top forming a silicone holder large enough for a bottle of nail polish, so you can wear your bottle of nail polish on the steady hand as you paint the nails of it with the other.

Get the Nail Polish Holder Ring for £1.49

9. A heated eyelash curler to maximize your lashes

Give your lashes a boost with the Heated Eyelash Curler. Credit: Aatif.LIf your lashes don’t hold a curl no matter what mascara or lash curler you use, you need to try this product. The heated curler claims to perfectly fit the curve of your eyelashes and give them a long-lasting curl using a thin, heated wire. The product is lightweight, slim, and charges via USB—all without singeing off your delicate hairs and skin.

Get the Aatif.L Heated Eyelash Curler on Amazon for £12.99

10. A set of mini facial razors

Skip the razor and try the Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Tool for eliminating peach fuzz. Credit: SchickIf you shave your face with a traditional razor to eliminate peach fuzz, unwanted upper-lip whiskers, or stray brow hairs, there may be a better product out there for you. This set of dermaplaning tools claims to remove hair and exfoliate the skin’s surface to eliminate dead skin. Gently pull your skin taut and glide the tool over the face to see instant results.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “I love this product. I have tried multiple razors and other devices for removing the peach fuzz on the face, and this is by far my favourite. I can get more precision for areas like around my brows and my upper lip than I can get with a traditional razor. It’s small and lightweight, which makes it easy to drop in my makeup bag for travel. This is all I need for removing unwanted facial hair.”

Get the Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Tool on Amazon for £8.99

11. A head massager for a better, soothing shampoo

For a thorough shampoo, use the Hair Scalp Massager. Credit: FREATECHWhen your scalp has a buildup of product and needs a deep cleaning, this in-shower head massager is a huge relief. The scalp massager uses thick silicone bristles to stimulate blood flow to the area and physically exfoliate any dead, flaky skin for a thorough cleaning. Of course, it also feels amazing.

Get the FREATECH Hair Scalp Massager on Amazon for £5.99

12. A stamp that helps you get perfect winged eyeliner

Winged eyeliner has never been easier with the Wingliner by Lovoir Eyeliner Stamp. Credit: Lovoir

Learning how to do winged eyeliner is black belt-level makeup application. If you don’t have the steadiest hand, this stamp from Lovoir takes the frustration out of the process. Position the stamp pen, which is filled with liquid eyeliner, on the outer corner of your eye and firmly press down. From there, use the regular eyeliner pen to draw a line from your inner corner to the base of the stamp.

Get the Wingliner by Lovoir Eyeliner Stamp for £9.97

