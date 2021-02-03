PEOPLE are being encouraged to “Clap for Captain Tom’ on Thursday night following the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore at the age of 100.

The World War Two veteran united the nation when he raised a record-breaking £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the start of the pandemic.

His family confirmed his death on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

"We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

Leading figures including The Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes to Captain Tom and his contributions to the nation.

Now, members of the British public are suggesting a round of applause to celebrate the life of a national hero.

A Facebook group which has amassed over 80,000 members is urging people to ‘Clap for Tom’ at 7pm on Thursday evening.

An organiser said: "Let’s all unite, as a nation and remember all he did for us many moons ago and more recently. "

‘Clap for Heroes’ started at the beginning of the pandemic when Brits took to their doorsteps and clapped for NHS staff and key workers.

Now people want to revive the gesture in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Facebook Group: Clap for Captain Sir Tom this Thur 4th Feb 2021. 7pm

Confusion

Due to Captain Tom’s impact on the British public in the past year it is a gesture that has been organised by multiple groups leading to confusion over when the applause will be held.

Many people online have suggested the applause be held at 8pm on Thursday, the time ‘Clap for Heroes’ took place at the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile an organiser from the 80,000-strong Clap for Captain Sir Tom this Thur 4th Feb 2021 7pm Facebook Group explained why they had opted for an earlier time.

She said: “A few have mentioned 8pm tomorrow. This group was created by myself, as a gesture of kindness. 7pm is the time I set for as 8pm was NHS time and I feel Sir Captain Tom deserves his own time of 7pm.”

Other times suggested on social media are 6pm on Thursday, February 4, and 8pm on Friday, February 5.