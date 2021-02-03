THE RSPCA has issued a warning after reports people have been impersonating charity officers in an attempt to gain access to dogs.

The charity has stressed that RSPCA officers do not have power to enter homes, gardens, land or vehicles unless they are accompanying police on a court warrant.

They are also able to enter property and see pets with permission of the owner and will always wear branded uniform and carry ID. They will also be happy to wait for owners to contact the RSPCA hotline to check their identity.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Julie Fadden said: “If you are at all concerned that someone isn’t who they say they are then you do not need to grant them access and you can call our hotline on 0300 1234 999 to check their credentials.

“We’re concerned that people may have been posing as RSPCA inspectors in order to snatch people’s pets, and that’s extremely worrying.

“We understand that there has been a surge in the number of pet thefts during the past year due to the value of many breeds and the demand for pets during lockdown.

“If one of our officers knocks on your door, please ask to see their ID and check their uniform for branding. Our staff wear navy blue uniforms with the RSPCA logo, as well as white shirts with a black or blue tie and black epaulets.

“Most of our officers drive either white vans or full branded, wrapped RSPCA vans.”

Ms Fadden also provided some advice for pet owners to ensure that their pets are protected from thieves. She said: “We’d urge people to take extra precautions to protect their pets from thieves by neutering them, ensuring they’re microchipped with up-to-date contact details registered and ensuring they wear a collar with an ID tag or embroidered contact details.

“We’d advise dog owners to never leave their pets tied up outside shops or alone in cars, to ensure their dog has a good recall and doesn’t stray too far when being walked off-lead, and ensure gardens are secure with locked gates.”

If anyone has any concerns that someone may have posed as an RSPCA officer or another agency worker, they are urged to report the incident to the relevant agency and the local police as soon as possible. And if they believe their pet has been stole, to contact the police straight away.