EACH year children from schools around Gwent would descend on Cwmbran for a display of Welsh country dancing.
Taking place in Gwent Square, folk dancers would celebrate the tradition by dancing together in front of the crowds.
Gwerinwyr Gwent started this festival of Welsh folk dance for children in 1981 and it has been a huge hit ever since. It is a colourful display with children in traditional Welsh costume showing off dances they have spent the last year learning. Here are some pictures of the event in 2003.
