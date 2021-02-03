PLANS have been lodged for a manufacturer in Cwmbran to move to a new “world class” factory, helping to keep around 170 skilled jobs in the town.

Crane Process Flow Technologies (Crane), which manufactures parts involved in chemical, mining and water treatment, has been based at its current site on Grange Road since 1934, but the facility is now said to be ‘ageing’ and does not provide “acceptable working conditions” for its 170 staff.

A view of how the proposed factory could look. Picture: Arctech Partnership LLP/ Cedar Cwmbran Ltd

The company has considered sites all over the world for its new base, but a plan to redevelop empty land next to its current facility off Grange Road is the preferred option.

Developers Cedar Cwmbran Ltd have put forward the plans to build a new factory, offices and car parking on the site – which is under its ownership – and to enter into a long-term lease of the new facility.

MORE NEWS:

The site of the proposed development

The plans include a new 100,000 sq. ft facility with offices and parking for 178 cars.

“The proposed development will be a world class manufacturing facility of modern design incorporating office areas, yards and parking for colleagues,” a planning statement says.

The 2.7-hectare site was previously occupied by a packing and distribution warehouse but it is now vacant.

A statement from Crane said the proposals would help secure its presence in the town, along with its 170 staff.

The site of Crane's current factory. Picture: Google

“Approval of the planning application for our new facility will create the exciting possibility of moving to new modern facilities in Grange Road – the start of a new era for the company whilst continuing the tradition of having been a major provider of quality employment opportunities in the town since 1934,” it said.

The plans have been supported by Torfaen council and Welsh Government, while the company’s owners have recently approved a multi-million-pound investment in the new facility, subject to formal agreement and planning consent.

The company says the new facility will include a number of energy saving initiatives and space for possible future expansion.

Torfaen council will consider the plans in the coming months.