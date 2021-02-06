A GWENT shopping centre is looking to the future, with the installation of new charging points for electric vehicles.

Cwmbran Centre has installed four new 7kW twin Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging points to cater for the growing number of drivers of electrical vehicles within the area.

This was made possible following an investment from Cwmbran Centre owners, M&G Real Estate.

As demand for electrical vehicles continues to rise in the UK amid wider plans to tackle climate change, Cwmbran Centre shoppers will now be able to access one of eight charging points located at the retail destination.

To begin charging their vehicles, EV drivers need only to drive up to the charging point, plug in their cable and then confirm via the Pod Point app within 15 minutes.

Cwmbran Centre currently offers 3,000 parking spaces for its visitors.

The energy consumption of the EV charging points, delivered by Pod Point, is fully trackable, offering a complete picture of usage data.

Rikki Teml, centre manager at Cwmbran Centre, said: “We recognise the growing requirement for charging points and with limited charging facilities in Torfaen, so installing the new charging points at Cwmbran Centre is the right thing to do.

"We’re always talking to customers about how we can best meet their needs and here is a perfect example of this in action. We’re pleased customers now have the confidence and freedom to visit us without the added worry of where to charge vehicles.”

Scott Linard, Director - Asset Management (UK Retail & Leisure) at M&G Real Estate, said: “Cutting carbon emissions and protecting the environment is a positive step and is something we feel is important to invest in.

"By making Cwmbran Centre an even more attractive destination for shoppers, we are actively supporting our retailers by helping to increase footfall and shopper dwell time, which benefits the town centre as a whole.”