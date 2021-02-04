HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has investigated a complaint and found service failure by Aneurin Bevan Health Board and has sent a report on the results of his investigation to the health board.

The complaint related to:

Failure to accurately diagnose Mr X's cancer between February and June 2018

Mr X was unable to make an informed choice regarding his treatment including his undergoing a surgical procedure

The delay in Mr X's accurate diagnosis (until December 2018) and his undergoing an unnecessary surgical procedure, which impacted on his quality of life and prognosis.

A copy of the report will be available on the health board's website (abuhb.nhs.wales) for three weeks from February 3, 2021.

* GGP Law, Blackwood, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or interest in the estate of Nancy Davies (deceased), formerly of Cae Bach, 32 Elm Way, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, who died on December 18, 2020.

* Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, Pontypool, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or interest in the estate of Marjorie Veronica Phillips, otherwise known as Margery Veronica Phillips, (deceased), formerly of Less Cottage, Old Furnace, Pontypool, who died on November 11, 2020.

* The Welsh Government proposed to make an order under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to allow the stopping up of a length of Queensway in Newport city centre to enable development to be carried out in accordance to the planning permission granted in 2016 for the Land And Buildings Encompassing 19 To 21, Cambrian Road, Newport demolition of an existing building at 19 to 21 Cambrian Road, Newport, and the building of a six-storey office and education building with an associated commercial unit, a kiosk and landscaping and associated works.

The order, if made, will cease to have effect if planning permission in respect of the development expires or is revoked.

* Harinder Singh, of Lifestyle (Spar), 460 Corporation Road, Newport, has applied to vary the premises licence for the sale of alcohol to Monday to Saturday 6am to 10pm.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, of Cwmbran, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or interest in the estate of Hilda Stella Kent (deceased), formerly of 5 coed Garw, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, who died on November 3, 2020.

* Newport City Council intends to make a temporary prohibition of traffic order for a section of the pavement at Cardiff Road, Newport, for a distance of 200 metres from the junction of Bideford Road to under the railway bridge. This is allow a new entrance to the site of the new supermarket and to upgrade the existing footway.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph on Forge Road from its junction with Bassaleg roundabout for about 480 metres southbound only. This is to protect the workforce during the construction of an Active Travel footway and will be in force from February 15, 2021 for a period not exceeding 18 months.

* EVCL Downton Ltd, of Bristol Road, Moreton Valence, Gloucester, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to keep 15 vehicles and 25 trailers at Unit 5, Imperial Park, Newport.

* Here is a list of planning applications received by Newport City Council relating to listed buildings, conservation areas, and the environment:

Proposed external Welsh slate classing at 13A Mill Street, Caerleon

Replacement of damaged roof with like for like materials and retaining original features at 6 Station Road, Caerleon

Change of use of land to residential curtilage and erection of means of enclosure affecting public right of way at 5 Pontymason Rise, Rogerstone

Change of use of building, provision of additional third floor to existing flat roofed rear extension including erection of a mansard roof - to create 36 affordable flats, retention and reconfiguration of ground floor retail units and associated works at land and buildings at 14 to 20 Stow Hill, Newport

Installation of a new bridge to carry public right of way at the junction of Heol Las and St Mellons Road and to facilitate a new active travel route across the widened Green Lane reen from Heol Las into the proposed Cardiff Hendre Lakes redevelopment on land to the south of Heol Las Stables, Green Lane, Peterstone

Installation of a new waring course surface, fencing, bollards and road markings to facilitate a new active travel route across the Green Lane reen from Heol Las into the proposed Cardiff Hendre Lakes redevelopment on land to the south of Heol Las Stables, Green Lane, Peterstone

Installation of kerbing, fencing and road markings for a new permanent access road and junction to the south of Green Lane overbridge, Heol Las, to provide a new new railway maintenance access road across the Green Lane reen from Heol Las to the proposed Cardiff Parkway Station plus the installation of an earthwork structure tie-in associated with a new penstock within the Green Lane reen to control water flows at land south of Heol Las Stables, Green Lane, Peterstone.

* Newport City Council is to impose temporary on-street waiting and loading restrictions on Corn Street, Skinner Street and Upper Dock Street, Newport, to ensure public safety by re-allocating road space for social distancing purposes. The order will come into force on February 12, 2021, and continue for no more than 18 months.

* Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily close the Full Moon river bridge, Crosskeys for essential bridge repairs. The closure will be effective from February 11, 2021, for a maximum duration of six months. Access for emergency services, pedestrians and cyclists will not be allowed and there is no alternative route.

* Caerphilly County Borough Council is to amend the speed limit on the B4251 Ynysddu to Wyllie road to 40mph from the existing 30mph section in the village of Ynysddu to the existing 40mph speed limit south of the Wyllie junction. The came into operation on February 1, 2021.

* The Welsh Government is to impose temporary 20mph, 30mph or 40mph speed limits on lengths of the M4 between junction 24 (Coldra) and junction 28 (Tredegar Park) for work to be carried out. The order comes into force on February 11, 2021 and will run for a maximum of 18 months. The full schedule of work was published in the Argus on January 28, 2021.