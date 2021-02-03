TAXI drivers and private hire vehicle drivers in Wales will be able to claim free PPE and vehicle cleaning materials as part of a new Welsh Government scheme.

The move is intended to increase confidence in travelling safely for drivers and passengers.

The pack contains medical grade re-usable face coverings and hand sanitiser, as well as all-purpose sanitiser, cloths, wipes and gloves so vehicles can be effectively cleaned between passengers.

Medical grade face coverings have been chosen to provide enhanced protection over standard face coverings.

The Welsh Government recommends that drivers wear face coverings when transporting passengers, if it does not interfere with their ability to drive safely.

The chosen face coverings are intended to be comfortable to wear for a long period of time.

The legal requirement for passengers to wear face coverings remains in place.

Drivers will be able to apply for a pack via the Lyreco website and the pack will be delivered free of charge.

Ken Skates, minister for economy, transport and North Wales, said: “Taxis and private hire vehicles are an essential part of our public transport network and we appreciate the vital role drivers have played as frontline workers during this pandemic.

“We recognise drivers are keen to make their vehicles as safe, clean and hygienic as possible, and these packs will contribute to the ongoing efforts they are making. We’ve worked closely with Lyreco and the Welsh Government Local Government Association to develop this initiative and thank them both for their efforts.”