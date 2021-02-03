NOMINATIONS for the Golden Globe 2021 awards were announced today as Hollywood’s awards season got underway.
Following delay amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Globes mark the first major awards ceremony of the year.
The 78th Golden Globes will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles for the first time, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler splitting the bi-coastal hosting duties.
Golden Globes nominees will appear from around the world during the February 28 ceremony.
British stars Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer and Hugh Grant are up for awards in a year where people have spent more time watching movies and TV series than ever before.
Netflix hits such as The Crown and Ozark feature as well as BBC drama Killing Eve.
Here is a full list of lockdown favourites to have made this year’s list.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best TV Series, Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best TV Series, Drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best Actress, TV Series, Drama
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Director
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor, TV Series, Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- Normal People
- Small Axe
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Supporting Actor, TV
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Original Score
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- News of the World
- Soul
- Tenet