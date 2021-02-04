AN ASPIRING journalist who has written for the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has been jailed for dealing cocaine in his home city.

Jamil Bin-Salah, 22, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, was also caught with wads of cash following his arrest last month.

Prosecutor Lowri Wynn Morgan said the defendant was spotted acting suspiciously by an officer in a marked police car in the Somerton area.

Bin-Salah was driving a Seat Leon and sped away before he was found at his home address.

He tried to escape from the police before he was caught after he fell over.

Officers recovered 67 deals of cocaine with a potential value of more than £2,000 on Bin-Salah and after searching his bedroom.

They also seized £3,030 in separate bundles of cash.

Miss Wynn Morgan told Cardiff Crown Court: “The prosecution say the defendant is a street dealer with a significant role.”

Bin-Salah pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

He only had one previous conviction for a motoring offence.

Julia Cox, mitigating, said on the defendant’s behalf: “He has been an enthusiastic employee and student throughout his life.”

She told how her client had hoped to be a journalist and had written for the FAW.

Miss Cox added: “His use of cannabis and cocaine led to his involvement in the drug supply world.”

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told Bin-Salah: “You became involved in the supply of cocaine to make money.

“You are an intelligent young man. You should have known better.

“It’s part of the overall sadness of this case.

“You made a decision to go down this path.

“It was an extremely stupid one to take.”

Bin-Salah was jailed for 32 months.

He is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.