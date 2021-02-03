HIGH-VALUE goods seized by law enforcement agencies across the country are going under the hammer in Newport tomorrow - with the latest auction certainly one to watch.

The items, with a total nearest retail value of £800,000, will be going under the virtual hammer at Wilsons Auctions during its upcoming Online Luxury Assets Auction, running for 24 hours from midday tomorrow, Thursday.

More than 100 lots will feature in the auction, comprising of 28 high-end watches, including 15 Rolex, Patek Philippe, Hublot and Cartier, as well as diamond jewellery from Tiffany & Co and Cartier, all of which have been seized by law enforcement and government agencies across the UK under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The auction will also feature handbags from some of the world’s biggest designer brands including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci as well as gold jewellery.

Wilsons Auctions’ government sales co-ordinator, Michael Streight said, “I am delighted to see the return of our Online Luxury Asset Auction this week, and with it being the first of the new year, we haven’t disappointed with over 100 high-value luxury goods going under the virtual hammer.

“Always a popular event each month, this auction is a great opportunity for customers to purchase high-end, highly sought-after luxury goods, at an affordable price, from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device.

“At Wilsons Auctions, we play an important role in realising a large quantity of assets on behalf of our government clients, which has seen us responsible in returning £120 million back into the public purse in recent years. We are proud to facilitate auctions on behalf of our government and law enforcement agencies, which have seen significant growth across the group,” he concluded.

This auction will be taking place online only, all lots can be viewed on the Wilsons Auctions website and for further information email uga@wilsonsauctions.com.

To register for this auction, visit wilsonsauctions.com