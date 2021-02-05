IT HAS been a tough year for most companies across the country including these Monmouthshire businesses.

After being in and out of lockdown for nearly a year it's no wonder that many businesses have been forced to make the heartbreaking decision to close their doors for good.

However, it's important to see the silver lining in even the worst of situations.

With so much time on our hands over lockdown it's been the ample opportunity to start making those dream business plans a reality.

Are you at the right point to invest in your dream commercial property?

Here are 5 businesses on the market right now in Monmouthshire:

Steppes Farm, Rockfield

£2,000,000

This well-established holiday letting business, restaurant and wedding venue in Rockfield was started in 1996.

It is currently the most expensive commercial leisure property on Rightmove in Monmouthshire, for sale at £2million.

The cottages have been converted from traditional stone barns and the holiday letting business has high levels of repeat and recommendation trade and currently do not use an agent to promote the business.

In addition, the property has The Stonemill which is an established restaurant converted from a traditional stone barn which has two AA rosettes and is featured in the Michelin Guide.

The farm is also a licensed wedding venue and carries out approximately 11 weddings a year.

Once the pandemic is a thing of the past, this stunning business in the Wye Valley could bring in plenty of business - especially with the rise of Brits holidaying in the UK.

Find out more on Rightmove.

Licensed cafe, Monmouth

£32,000

Ever fancied running your own takeaway /café?

This lovely cafe and takeaway holds a prominent location in the centre of Monmouth and has an annual turnover of £58,000.

The business has an excellent reputation with five-star reviews on TripAdvisor and Facebook with high levels of repeat custom.

Offering home cooked food this cafe is described as having excellent profit margins and there is a full commercial kitchen in place.

Find out more about this business on Rightmove.

The Crown, Abergavenny

£575,000

It's always sad to see a pub change hands, as they play such prominent roles in our communities.

But if you've ever fancied yourself as a pub landlord then perhaps now is your chance with this freehold pub in Abergavenny.

The property itself is laid out over three storeys and has an additional two storey extension.

The property boasts fully refurbished trade areas at ground floor level with many original features and brilliant owner's accommodation on the upper floors.

There is also the potential to have a few letting rooms, subject to the correct consents.

Outside there is a large patio and garden area as well as an extensive car park.

If you're interested in this property head over to Rightmove.

Village Inn and Pub, Llanvair Discoed

£499,950

This traditional village pub in Llanvair Discoed is on the market for just under half-a-million.

Internally the restaurant can take 50 covers and has stunning exposed beams and stone walls.

There's a separate lounge and bar area which can seat 30 as well as a self-contained function room that benefits from a separate entrance.

Additionally there is a patio terrace garden and car park as well as a commercial catering kitchen.

The average turnover for 2017 was £378,841 which was made up of 75-per-cent food sales and 25-per-cent wet.

Find out more on Rightmove.

Rawlings Family Butchers, Abergavenny

£49,950

This fabulous butchers has come to the market for the first time in 42-years.

The well-established business is a customer favourite with a high footfall in the town centre and a huge returning customer base.

On Facebook the butchers has nearly 6,000 followers and exceptional reviews.

The business is ready to be taken to the next level, with huge scope for wholesale catering supplies to the area which they used to do before deciding to slow down.

The shop comes with an extensive range of very high-quality fixtures and fittings.

Find out more on Rightmove.