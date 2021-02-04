A NEW coronavirus testing centre in Ringland has been welcomed by local representatives.

The mobile testing centre will be housed at Ringland Labour Club, Ringland Circle, from Saturday until February 16.

Ringland councillor Laura Lacey, and Newport East MS John Griffiths, have welcomed the decision to install the centre on the estate.

Both have been campaigning for a local site after the spike in cases over Christmas.

Speaking jointly, the pair said: "We are pleased the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have listened to the concerns of Ringland residents around Covid-19 and will now be installing a mobile testing centre on the estate.

"The spike in cases in recent weeks has caused a lot of anxiety for local people, including young families and older people.

"Having a testing site which is much closer and more accessible for residents to get to will be a big help.

MORE NEWS:

"If anyone starts to develop any of the Covid-19 symptoms, we would urge them to book an appointment at the testing centre as soon as they can."

Testing will take place at the Ringland Labour Club - 280 Ringland Circle, Newport, NP19 9PS

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get a test.

Coronavirus symptoms include a new continuous cough, a high temperature, and loss of or change to sense of smell or taste.

Visit here to book at a coronavirus test.

Testing will take place at the Ringland Labour Club - 280 Ringland Circle, Newport, NP19 9PS.

It will be open daily from 9am to 4pm from Saturday, February 6 until Tuesday, February 16.