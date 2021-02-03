INNIS & Gunn has bottles of ‘The Original’, its multi-award winning beer, up for grabs across its social channels from today - and all you have to do to claim, is be yourself.

Whether it’s putting chilli powder on cornflakes, enjoying yoga with a side of metal music, or swapping a couch for a hammock, Innis & Gunn wants to hear about and celebrate your quirks.

The Scottish brewer is rewarding those being their authentic selves, with a huge beer giveaway on their social media channels.

MORE NEWS:

As Dry January comes to an end, the brewer is doing the online giveaway as part of their ‘Being You’ campaign after an Index report found 49 per cent of the nation don’t feel comfortable being their true selves.

Innis and Gunn give away free beer

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder, Innis & Gunn said: “At Innis & Gunn, being ourselves and doing our own thing has allowed us the freedom to make beers we love and hoped others would enjoy too.

“We believe that the world is a better place when people can just be themselves, so we want to encourage people to embrace their originality and the things that makes them unique.

“What Makes You, You is a fun way for people to join in with our movement - ‘Be You, Stay Original’ - by sharing some of their own little quirks.

“We want to show on our social pages that everyone has something unique to them and that everyone can be original in some way.

“And what better way to leave Dry January behind than by giving away our ‘Original’ beer, to those who celebrate their own originality.”

Entry is simple, participants must be 18+ and share the thing that makes them their most authentic self in the comments.

To enter for a chance to win a free four pack of The Original beer head to Innis & Gunn’s Instagram page.

Delivery is free and the promotion will run until February 7 when winners will be selected.