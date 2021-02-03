Newport East MS John Griffiths is in training to compete in this year's virtual Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

Athlete and keen runner John has taken part in the Newport Half, staged in support of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, each year since its inception in 2013.

Encouraging others to follow his lead this year in the virtual event John, during a recent training run in the city, said: "I'm looking forward to taking part again this year albeit virtually. It's not going to be all the runners together in one place this year. Everyone will be doing the Newport Half in their own way across a range of dates.

"It's a tribute to the ingenuity and determination of St David's Hospice Care to stage this half marathon even with all the difficulties we currently face.

"It's a great cause. The hospice does so much good work for so many people here in Newport and beyond and I hope as many people as possible this year will take part. I look forward to it and I hope as many others will do as well."

John Griffiths MS has taken part in every Newport Half Marathon since the first one

Mr Griffiths said he hoped people would be motivated to take part and support the hospice as: "it's more important than ever given the current health crisis."

St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said: "John is a superb supporter of the hospice not just by taking part in the Newport Half each year but in all sorts of ways. We're hoping people will listen to what he is saying about supporting the run and take part in the event this year."

Newport East MS John Griffiths takes part in a previous Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon

St David's Hospice Care is encouraging runners to sign up and take part in the virtual 13.1-mile Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon on their own route anytime between February 26 to March 6.

A new development just released by the organisers as a result of more people wanting to get involved is that participants can now enter as a team, or multi-effort entries per runner.

You can find out more by visiting the website cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com/take-part/

Included in the registration fee are an event T-shirt, bespoke event medal and leader board.

To register visit cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com.