THE flags at Newport's Civic Centre were flown at half-mast on Wednesday to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Captain Sir Tom died on Tuesday, aged 100.

The charity fundraiser was taken to hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus the week before last.

Last year, the decorated World War Two veteran set out to mark his 100th birthday, and raise funds for the NHS, by walking 100 circuits of his garden. The initial fundraising target was £1,000. When the final count was made, the amount was close to £33 million.

And Newport City Council joined in the national tributes to Sir Captain Tom, flying the flags at the Civic Centre at half-mast.

The leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Jane Mudd, said: “It is right we join the national tributes to Captain Sir Tom. During a difficult year, he showed immense spirit with his incredible fundraising efforts for the NHS, which he was so committed to supporting, and his continuing positivity.

“He became a national role model, winning people’s hearts not only in the UK but around the world.

“Our sympathies go out to his family and friends and we hope the memories of his long life, and especially the last year, will comfort them.”