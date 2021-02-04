WHEN teacher Amy Isidoro was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of breast cancer last summer, it would have easy for her and her family to fall into despair.

The then 29-year-old gave birth to her and husband Andrew's second child just six months earlier, and was raising two children whilst on maternity leave during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer confirmed her worst fears after she discovered a lump deep inside her breast last July.

Her GP said it could have been caused by hormonal changes following the birth. A biopsy soon confirmed however, that it was cancer - but her shock was accompanied with a sense of practicality that has served her well.

In the months since, Mrs Isidoro has had six rounds of chemotherapy, to be followed later this month by a mastectomy, then radiotherapy.

Some women with triple negative breast cancer also have a BRCA1 gene fault, one that can increase the risk of cancer in families - so she has also had to endure an anxious wait before discovering recently that she is does not carry the gene.

Mrs Isidoro, now 30, who has a five-year-old daughter, Phoebe, as well as one-year-old son Benjamin, said: “I just couldn’t stop thinking about my children and especially my daughter.

"If it was in my genes, would she be affected too? I couldn’t bear that thought most of all.”

She also had to be rushed to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny with an infection and an allergic reaction to one of her treatments, spending five days there without visitors due to coronavirus restrictions.

"That experience has been the worst part of all of this, not seeing my family when I really needed them was so hard." she said.

"The doctors and nurses were great, but I really wanted to be with my loved ones. My husband even drove to the car park and called me so I could wave at him and the children from the window.”

Her experiences with cancer have stood her in good stead recently, as she launched charity Cancer Research UK’s World Cancer campaign in Wales, to mark World Cancer Day today.

Triple negative breast cancer is also the hardest to treat, and Mrs Isidoro, who teaches at Ringland Primary School, Newport, has had six rounds of chemotherapy - which have reduced the size of the tumour significantly - ahead of her forthcoming operation.

Before she embarks on this next stage of treatment however, she is urging people to back the World Cancer Day appeal to help raise vital funds for life-saving research, by donating what they can, or by investing in Cancer Research UK's Unity Band.

This is available in pink, navy and blue, and can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who have overcome cancer, or in support of those going through treatment.

Mrs Isidoro is "honoured" to have been chosen to promote the World Cancer Day appeal in Wales.

"I know how important research is. I want people across Wales to show their support and help Cancer Research UK make a real difference to people affected by cancer,” she said.

As her immune system has been severely compromised by the chemotherapy, she and her family and parents who live close by, have had to limit contact as much as possible, and she has been unable to return to work for fear of contracting coronavirus or other viruses or infections.

“I have also really missed teaching and I can’t wait to go back into the classroom and see all the children,” she said.

“It has been really hard having a baby in lockdown and then going through cancer treatment. Thankfully, the children keep me really busy so I don’t have too much time to think about things.”

She credits her family with helping keep her positive through diagnosis and treatment and said her husband "brilliant".

Mr Isidoro is also fundraising, and has pledged to take part in 13 runs this year, covering 150 kilometres. He has already raised more than £2,800 for the charity.

Mrs Isidoro said her experience shows the importance of early diagnosis, and said that if anyone has symptoms of cancer "you must trust your instincts and go to your doctor".

"Doctors want to see you and they want to get you treated. I’m so glad I didn’t wait as I know the cancer could have spread further if I had delayed getting the lump checked.”

Every year, around 19,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Wales - but Cancer Research UK expects to see its fundraising income decline by a staggering £300m over the next three years, which could put future breakthroughs at risk for people like Mrs Isidoro.

“Covid-19 has hit us hard, so we are very grateful to Amy for her support and helping to underline the stark reality of the current situation," said Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Wales.

“We’re working every day to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease. But we can’t do it alone. By donating to mark World Cancer Day people in Wales will be funding world-class research to help more people, like Amy. Together, we will beat cancer.”

Donate or get a Unity Band online at cruk.org/worldcancerday