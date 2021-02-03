This has been a difficult start to a New Year after the extreme challenges of 2020.

Wales remains in lockdown and rates of the virus still present a real and serious risk to our communities, particularly with cases of the new variant already detected here proving that we must all still remain extremely vigilant. Very sadly, we saw 50 deaths from the virus reported across Wales earlier this week: a stark and tragic reminder of the toll that the virus takes on people, families and communities.

However, there is growing light: new cases of the virus in Wales are now among the lowest in the UK, while the vaccination programme here – the largest and most complex in our history – is proceeding rapidly.

More than 460,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to date, covering nearly 15 per cent of the population of Wales.

This is a significant achievement which has been reached at pace which means Wales is on track to meet the clear target of having offered the first dose of the vaccine to everyone within the top priority groups by the middle of this month.

Here in Blaenau Gwent, the mass vaccination centre in Ebbw Vale is up and running, with health service staff working tirelessly and being ably supported by members of our armed forces.

When I visited the centre on its first day in operation last month, hundreds of people had already received their dose of the vaccine and the rollout of additional vaccines to a majority of GP surgeries across Gwent now means that the capacity and reach of the vaccination programme is even greater.

We owe the success of this programme to the immense hard work, long hours and absolute steadfast commitment of the NHS staff, armed forces personnel, key workers and volunteers who have risen to an immense challenge at record speed – people who have gone above and beyond every single day.

The utmost priority now is that this progress and pace is sustained, so that everyone in the most at-risk groups receives their vaccine in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation guidelines.

However there is no cause for complacency – we know that ultimately none of us are fully safe until all of us are safe and we must continue to take precautions, look out for each other and our communities as we continue to adjust as the pandemic enters its second year.