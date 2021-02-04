TODAY is Time to Talk Day - a day to encourage people to be more open about talking about their mental health, and to listen to other people.

Time to Change Wales, a mental health charity, is encouraging people to talk - whether a quick message to a friend or a lengthy chat - as part of the ‘power of small’ theme of Time to Talk Day.

They believe that no matter how small the chat, it has the power to make a big difference.

It is more important than ever to talk about mental health, with figures showing that the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on people.

Forty-three per cent of those in a survey highlighted by Time to Change Wales believed their support system has shrunk because they are not able to meet and talk face-to-face.

Forty-one per cent believe this is because they are afraid of feeling like a burden by sharing their problems with others.

And being isolated from friends and family is why 30 per cent of people believe their support system has shrunk.

A Caerphilly woman has shared her experiences of mental health issues during the pandemic with the charity.

Alex Osborne, 30, had been suffering with low moods due to being out of work, and suffered from anxiety when applying for jobs.

She said: “I had to shield at the start of the first lockdown, which coincided with my employment contract coming to an end.

"I felt very low to be out of work, though due to the great weather we were having at the time, I was able to spend three months gardening, which greatly helped reduce my anxiety. However, it was important for me to get back out there and start looking for work.”

During her job hunting and interviews for potential jobs, she noticed some of the organisations were questioning if she should be working throughout the pandemic, as she was deemed clinically vulnerable.

“This skyrocketed my anxiety as I felt they were repeating public thoughts that I should lock myself away. Fortunately, I have now found a meaningful job where they are really understanding towards my needs and have supported me throughout my time there so far.”

The survey found that one in five of people in work or studying in Wales have not taken time off for their mental health, despite feeling like they needed to.

These findings are very worrying to those at Time to Change Wales and reinforce their message of the importance to be open about mental health.

Mental health problems are not rare and can affect one in four people. Nine out of 10 people believed that when they spoke to someone about their mental health, they have felt either very. or somewhat, supported.

Along with talking about mental health, Time to Change Wales has partnered with Ramblers Cymru to highlight the message of taking care of your physical health and mental wellbeing by walking and talking, believing it can be easier to have a conversation about mental health while doing something active like walking in a park.

They advise people to have socially distant walks and conversations with family and friends in line with government guidelines.

MORE NEWS:

Angela Charlton, director of Ramblers Cymru said: “Being physically active, connecting with nature and other people are all things which have been shown to have a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing.

"Walking is also a perfect way to create space for a conversation with others and opening up. So why not take some time to discover the local green spaces and nature on your doorsteps and ask each other how we are really doing?”

Lowri Wyn Jones, programme manager for Time to Change Wales said: “The last year has been hard and it’s perhaps made more people realise that we can all struggle with our mental health at times.

"Too many of us are made to feel isolated, worthless and ashamed because of this. Let’s take this opportunity to ensure that we all feel comfortable talking about mental health.”

To encourage supportive conversations about mental health, Time to Change Wales has compiled some helpful tips for anyone who wants to check in with a loved one on Time to Talk Day:

Ask questions and listen - “how does it affect you?” or “what does it feel like?”

Think about the time and place; sometimes it is easier to talk side-by-side. Try chatting while doing something else, like walking.

Don’t try and fix it - resist the urge to offer quick fixes, often listening is enough.

In light of the current restrictions on our lives, many Time to Talk Day activities are taking place virtually this year.

For information on how to get involved today, visit: https://www.timetochangewales.org.uk/en/campaigns/timetotalkday/

Join in the conversation online using the hashtag #timetotalk on Twitter - www.twitter.com/TTCWales - or Facebook: www.facebook.com/TTCWales