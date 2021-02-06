THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, theft, failing to provide a specimen and assaulting an emergency worker.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Peter Yandell

Police found more than £4,000 of cocaine and 2,400 Valium type tablets when they arrested banned driver Peter Yandell.

The father-of-four had turned to drug dealing to support his family, his barrister said.

Yandell, 31, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was jailed for more than three years.

David Cousins

A drug dealer who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside a nappy is starting his second lengthy custodial sentence.

David Cousins, 24, of Nash Drive, Newport, was caught trafficking in the city last month.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Cousins: “Dealing in class A drugs is a dirty trade.”

He jailed him for three years and six months.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months in 2016 for dealing heroin.

Paul Townsend

Cleaner Paul Townsend stole an employee’s car before smashing it into two other vehicles and injuring their “terrified” drivers in a serious crash.

The 32-year-old pinched the keys of a Seat from a locker room at Zorba Foods at Ebbw Vale’s Rassau Industrial Estate where he worked.

Townsend, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was jailed for 14 months.

Danish Iftikhar

A banned driver was “very drunk” when he was stopped by police on his way to buy more alcohol.

Ex-civil servant Danish Iftikhar, 34, nearly crashed a Kia 4x4 following a chase in Newport.

The defendant’s barrister Scott Bowen said his client is an alcoholic “drinking himself to death”.

The defendant admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and breaching a suspended sentence.

Iftikhar, of Devon Place, Newport, was jailed for 10 months.

Connor Davies

A man who threw drugs and mobile phones over a prison wall at night pretended to be his brother after he was immediately arrested by police.

Connor Davies, from Newport, flung cannabis, steroids and spice as well as two phones into Bridgend’s Parc Prison.

The 27-year-old, of Livale Court, Bettws, admitted two counts of throwing a prohibited article into prison as well as perverting the course of justice.

Davies was jailed for two years.

Gareth Rees Miller

A man who attacked a police officer just before Christmas and burgled a vets practice was jailed for 38 weeks.

Gareth Rees Miller, 31, of Russell Drive, Malpas, Newport, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and public disorder in the St Julians area of the city.

This put the defendant in breach of a suspended prison sentence for burglary with intent at Budget Vets on Malpas Road as well as theft and fraud.