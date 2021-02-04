PLANS to make an outdoor adventure centre in Monmouthshire more sustainable by expanding services and adopting a more commercial approach have been backed by senior councillors.

Monmouthshire council’s cabinet has backed plans to invest in the Gilwern outdoor centre to bring it up to standard, and adopted a three-phase recovery plan for re-opening the facility after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The Gilwern outdoor centre had previously been run by the Gwent outdoor education service – which included Monmouthshire, Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen councils – alongside outdoor centres at Hilston Park near Monmouth and Talybont outdoor centre in Powys.

MORE NEWS:

But following the ending of the partnership, both Hilston Park and Talybont outdoor centres have been closed.

Monmouthshire council has now backed plans to invest in the Gilwern site, with condition surveys from 2017 showing the need to spend £560,000 over three to five years.

Money will also be spent on improving accommodation and security, as well as other on-site facilities.

Services provided at the centre will also be expanded to cater for more young people in the county.

And a more commercial approach will be taken to encourage an all-year round provision, which will help subsidise the outdoor education service.

A report says that once the service is back up and running, the council intends to “explore the business market through team building days, staff incentive schemes and wellbeing initiatives for companies”.

Cllr Richard John, cabinet member for children, young people and Mon Life, said the proposals offer “a robust plan for recovery”.

“It’s a clear plan to make the service more sustainable and fit for the future,” he said.

Council leader Cllr Peter Fox said outdoor education is “so important for so many families in Monmouthshire”.

“It’s something I am so pleased we are able to keep going,” he said.

Deputy leader, Cllr Bob Greenland, said the council faced the “real prospect” of being unable to offer outdoor education when the local authority partnership ended.

But he said the council was now in a position to provide “a stronger and more sustainable service” in the future.

When the outdoor service is allowed to re-open under coronavirus rules, schools will be prioritised for residential and day bookings at the Gilwern site.

The second phase of the recovery plan will see the site used for other Monmouthshire council partnership services, such as education and additional learning needs and the council’s children disabilities team.

Other non-traditional activities, which will form part of the more commercial approach, will be introduced in the third phase.