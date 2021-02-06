Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As we enter year two of our new working-from-home normal, it looks like at-home video conferencing isn’t going anywhere. And, since these on-camera calls are here to stay, it’s time to get on board and dedicate a space in your home that’s as professional as your career and as quirky as your personality.

Your bedroom furniture is a great example of what not to have in the background of a professional Zoom call. Credit: Getty Images / doble-dTransitioning to a WFH life means you’ve shifted your focus to showing your value within the confines of a tiny screen. This is not easy to do, according to Joanna Lovering, founder of Copper + Rise, a studio where, as an executive presence coach and workplace psychologist, she empowers women and encourages leadership.

Lovering says, “Here’s the good news: There are ways to show up on Zoom that feel natural and authentic and will help you look confident to others. It starts with putting some time and intention behind your Zoom set-up.”

Whether you use Zoom, Google Meet, or some other video-conferencing service, these expert tips are equally applicable.

1. Create a simple background

“Within that little rectangle, the priority must be to reduce distractions in order to keep the spotlight on you,” Lovering recommends. “If you have a room behind you, [there is] lots to look at. Make sure your background is close behind you. If you have the ability to be inches away from a wall, perfect.”

If this is just not in the cards, Lovering suggests investing in an inexpensive screen to hide the confines of the space.

2. Keep books and artwork of an unbiased nature

If you've got books in the background, make sure the spines are turned so as not to distract others on the video conference from your message. Credit: Getty Images / fizkes

It’s also easy for your audience to read into your background—literally. Another Lovering pro tip: If you’re sitting in front of a bookcase, make sure the titles aren't readable.

“You have no idea how many people will inspect your books instead of listening to what you're saying,” she adds.

Deborah DiMare, founder of DiMare Design, agrees. “If you’re displaying art or books, make sure that the topics aren’t insulting to others. In a professional setting, we would advise to think unbiased.”

In other words, leave the hunting images, profanity, nudity, or anything political or religious for off-screen.

3. Display art, don’t distract with it

When arranged with care, a gallery wall can make for a subtle yet interesting background for any video conference. Credit: Getty Images / katarzynaBialasiewicz

This doesn’t mean you can’t have some personality. DiMare says, “It’s okay to have a piece of art or a decorative wall like shelves behind you, but always be mindful of the context of the piece and also the area surrounding it,” she says.

Leigh Lincoln, co-owner of Pure Salt Interiors, believes you should see virtual calls as an artwork opportunity.

“If you haven’t considered adding a gallery wall, now is the perfect time. Not only is it fun to display your art (family photos definitely count), but seeing beautiful things will surely spark your workplace creativity.”

Do proceed with caution: Instead of tons of tiny objects, which could be deemed messy, choose a large piece of art that’s not too busy or cabinetry that’s neat looking, uncluttered, and tidy for a stunning background.

Kevin Isbell of Kevin Isbell Interiors says, “Backdrops should be interesting, but you also want to keep the attention on you and not your surroundings.”

Keep accessories to a minimum whenever possible, as they tend to distract the viewer from what is being said. “Although,” says Isbell, “I do like an interesting piece of art which compliments the wall colour—it breaks up the monotony and the bareness.”

4. Bare may be too spare

A blank canvas behind you is a good background option—as long as it's not white, which can be too stark. Credit: Getty Images / RicardoImagen

While Isbell suggests against busy patterns and an overabundance of décor, on the opposite side of the spectrum, try to steer clear of a bare white wall.

He says, “I prefer a solid wall in a vivid hue that stands out in the grid and makes you pop off the background,” he adds.

DiMare agrees, “I believe an ideal colour would be a grey or blue backdrop. White or black can be too stark.”

5. Use a plant to create movement

Use a plant in the background of a video call to create movement and break up a blank wall. Credit: Getty Images / nortonrsx

Another colour to consider in your IRL Zoom background is green—but not in the way you would think.

Lincoln says, “Bring some light and life to your screen with a plant. Real or faux doesn’t matter, but the colour and movement will help break up an empty wall behind you.”

6. Showcase your tools of the trade

Showcase your work persona by decorating with items that you use on the job or that represent it. Credit: Getty Images / asbe

Consider what you do for a living and how that can tangibly translate to your workspace. Perhaps hard hats hanging in view if you’re a builder, or a favourite quote on the wall behind you if you’re a writer.

Sarah Barnett from Sarah Barnett Home says, “Representing your work persona visually can be a nice addition.”

Added bonus: This style of décor can help delineate your “work zone” from the other areas in your home.

7. Don't hide your personality

Backdrops can be interesting and show off your personality, just avoid clutter. Credit: Getty Images / RgStudioBarnett says, “No matter how much Zooming you do, your home office is for you and by you. Think of this space as yet another way to brand yourself and represent a bit about yourself to the outside world.”

Featuring a curated minimum of photos of family, or places and art that inspires you, can, from Barnett’s perspective, personalize your business interactions, improve your mood while you are at the office, and act as some built-in small talk for the inevitable first awkward moment of the video call.

Nick Bowers, owner and creative director at blocHaus Interiors, says, “In my office, I keep items that mean something to me, that I truly love. Art doesn’t have to be a painting—it can be anything you think is beautiful. During times like this, if it makes you happy, do it.”

In the end, this is still your space. Even with the “rules” in place, it should still emote a sense of who you are.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.