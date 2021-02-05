A PAEDOPHILE who sexually abused young children “over and over again” 40 years ago is today starting a long prison sentence.

Clive Andrews, 59, committed attacks against two girls and a boy during the 1970s and 1980s.

The defendant, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was jailed for more than 10 years after he was found guilty of 25 counts following a trial.

They were for offences of indecent assault and gross indecency.

He had denied his crimes.

Andrews first started abusing his victims when he was aged 14 and continued to do so into his early 20s, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Christopher Rees, prosecuting, read out statements made by his victims.

One of them revealed: “Giving evidence in court was a traumatic experience. It nearly killed me.”

Another complainant told of how: “I felt used as a sexual object.”

Julia Cox, mitigating, said her client was in poor health and would be “vulnerable” in the prison environment.

She added how the defendant was a widower after losing his wife suddenly during the police investigation into his abuse.

Judge Richard Williams told Andrews: “What you did to your victims was serious and it had consequences for them throughout their lives.

“One victim described having to give evidence in court as brutal.

“They showed a lot of courage.

“You abused them over and over again.”

The defendant was jailed for 13 years and was told he will have to register as a sex offender for life.