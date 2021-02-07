A ROUND-UP of recent cases involving Gwent defendants heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CRAIG BRAY, 23, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order for theft and public disorder.

JASON LEE MOSES, 50, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 14 weeks after he admitted harassment and being in breach of a suspended sentence for causing actual bodily harm.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

ASHLEY JAMIE BRAKESPEAR, 22, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and two counts of criminal damage.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a four-week curfew.

Brakespear has to pay £185 in compensation and costs.

BARBARA FLAHERTY, 38, of Wheeler Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £454 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty of two counts of public disorder.

MARK HUMPHRIES, 21, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without due care and attention in Risca.

He was ordered to pay £264 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL DYFED JAMES RICE, 35, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £836 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to give information

relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

LYNNE WILLIAMS, 58, of Home Leigh, Newbridge, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to harassment.

She must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG WHITEHEAD, 31, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder at Bettws Shopping Centre.