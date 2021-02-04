A MAN is facing a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to drug dealing and having criminal property.
Lewys Hudd, 30, of Mountain Road, Tredegar, appeared before Judge Daniel Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
Hudd’s case was adjourned.
He is due to be sentenced on February 22.
