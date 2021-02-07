THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,000 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

This week we meet Catherine Mayo, 36, who works for Monmouthshire County Council in social and health care and lives in Caldicot.

Catherine Mayo

Why did you take up photography?

It all started about 10 years ago. I tend to use my mobile phone or my camera. It really depends because I like to keep my hands free when out having fun with my family, so it is easier to pull a phone out sometimes.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I and my family love the outdoors. We love to explore and discover new places. We have been all across Wales and when the lockdown lifts we hope to venture beyond. It is all about creating and capturing memories for us, but there is always something beautiful to capture like scenery or wildlife.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

Locally Brecon and around Blaenavon. I also love the Elan Valley and Pembrokeshire.

Whitesands beach in St David's by Catherine Mayo

What equipment do you use?

I have my Nikon camera and also my Samsung s10 plus.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

One of my favourite photos is taken from Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon. My son Jay attends Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed and is learning photography. He likes capturing images there. It has always been "our place" to escape. My grandfather loves Blaenavon so I try and get as many photos to show him.

Keeper's Pond, by Catherine Mayo

Why did you join the SWACC ?

I joined at first because I wanted some inspiration and ideas of places to visit. Then it just became something I love. The group is amazing and I have made so many friends through it.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be?

If could photograph anywhere it would be the Northern lights or New York.

Aberavon Beach by Catherine Mayo

Anything else you think we should know?

My photos were used for the South Wales Argus Camera Club exhibition in the Riverfront Theatre a few years ago and I've also had my images feature in Monmouthshire Living magazine and on ITV's Alan Titchmarsh Love Your Weekend. I've also been featured on the S4C and ITV weather.

The Elan Valley by Catherine Mayo

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Do it! Whether you use a phone or a camera just go for it! Life is too short. Capture memories.