TRANSPORT provider Adventure Travel has announced Welsh children’s hospice Tŷ Hafan at its Charity of the Year following a public ballot which saw 25,000 votes cast throughout January.
Adventure Travel, formerly NAT Group, asked its passengers to nominate good causes at the end of last year from which a shortlist of 28 charities was drawn up and voting opened to the public.
Following tens of thousands of votes and a very tight race, Tŷ Hafan was chosen as Adventure Travel’s inaugural Charity of the Year and will benefit from fundraising activities organised by the bus and coach operator throughout 2021 as well as a dedicated, Tŷ Hafan branded bus which will be seen across South Wales.
MORE NEWS:
- Housing plan for pithead baths site in Blaenau Gwent
- Why Cwmbran mum and her family are backing World Cancer Day
- Newport drug dealer jailed after fighting police in Cwmbran
Tŷ Hafan is a Welsh children’s charity which provides comfort, care and support to children with life-limiting conditions, along with their families.
Through its vibrant hospice and diverse community programmes, it offers families short-break care and help them make the most of the time they have together; creating precious memories and ensuring a short life is a full life.
Adam Keen, Adventure Travel managing director, said: “Firstly, we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to either nominate a charity or vote for their choice. The response we had was overwhelming. The voting was very close all the way through, with City Hospice Cardiff in second place and Noah’s Ark coming in third, but Tŷ Hafan came out on top and we’re delighted to have them ‘onboard’, so to speak, as our very first Charity of the Year.”