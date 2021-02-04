South Wales Argus astronomy columnist Jon Powell has been interested in astronomy since the early 1980s. Combining his passion for the topic with that of writing he regularly contributes to local newspapers, Astronomy Now, and the BBC Sky at Night Magazine. He is also a regular on the radio, including Roy Noble's BBC Radio Wales programme. He has published three books on the subject and is involved with the Association for Astronomy Education, helping to bring astronomy more into the public domain. He is also involved locally with the Campaign for Dark Skies.

South Wales Argus astronomy writer Jonathan Powell

THE long journey to Mars comes to an end for three nations during February.

China’s National Space Administration, (CNSA), has sent Tianwen-1 comprising an orbiter, lander, and rover.

The United Arab Emirates are set to arrive too with their mission orbiter HOPE, while NASA has sent its Perseverance rover to replace its predecessor Curiosity, a resident on Mars since 2012.

MORE NEWS:

Perseverance is scheduled to touch down on the Martian surface at approximately 8.30pm (UK time), on Thursday, February 18. Watch NASA’s build up to the big day and a live landing broadcast via this link: mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/timeline/landing/watch-online/

This month, I caught up with Cardiff Astronomical Society member Katrin Raynor-Evans who has combined her love of astronomy with philately.

Ms Raynor-Evans, formerly from Undy, now living in Pontypridd, told the Argus: “My first love is definitely astronomy. I had always considered stamps boring! My dad owned a telescope, and I will never forget the moment he showed me Saturn through the eyepiece.

"Philately wise, it wasn’t until around five years ago that I was leafing through some first day covers that my dad had, and I spotted a set of four stamps issued in 1995 commemorating the author, HG Wells. My curiosity was piqued, and I wondered what astronomy stamps were out there.”

Ms Raynor-Evans is also a contributor to both the BBC Sky at Night and Popular Astronomy magazines.

Katrin Raynor-Evans

“Along with my family, Sir Patrick Moore, Dr Heather Couper and the first British woman in space, Helen Sharman have been substantial influences upon me. I met Helen Sharman probably almost 30 years ago at the Dominion Theatre in Newport.”

A Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and Astro Space Stamp Society, Ms Raynor-Evans cherishes her ever-growing stamp collection.

“I would have to say my Penny Red stamp issued in 1841 is among the most treasured stamps, but I would really love a Penny Black or the first astronomy stamp issued in Brazil in 1887," she said.

A Penny Red

"However, I would really, really, love a set issued in Bhutan in 1972. The seven ‘talking stamps’ are actually playable 33 1⁄3 rpm vinyl records.”

Ms Raynor-Evans, who has an asteroid named after her, 446500 Katrinraynor, and is currently co-authoring her first book on astronomy, recounted one of her astronomical highlights.

“Seeing Comet Hale Bopp in 1997/1998 was certainly a great experience," she said. "We were lucky enough to view the comet for around 18 months and I will never forget spending hours just gazing up at it from the garden or bedroom window. Nearly 25 years later, I interviewed Alan Hale, (co-discoverer of the comet), for a magazine. To communicate with who I would probably say is an idol of mine, was just brilliant.”

Planets

Mercury can be seen low in the west-southwest after sunset, although the window of opportunity to see the innermost planet is slender, with just over an hour to catch Mercury before it dips below the horizon.

If you try looking for the planet, please do not use binoculars or a telescope, as the glare of the sunset when magnified can be dangerous.

It will be quite a feat too, as Mercury isn’t that bright.

After inferior conjunction on February 8, when Mercury passes between the Earth and the Sun, Mercury will reappear in the morning sky.

Venus remains on view in the morning in the south-east, but, as with Mercury, the time to sight the planet is very limited, although the brightness of Venus will make it easier to spot.

You will have something in the region of half an hour to spot Venus and, as with Mercury, do not use binoculars or a telescope as the glare from the Sun, despite it being below the horizon, can be too much for the human eye if enhanced through optical aid.

Jupiter and Saturn are also in the vicinity.

Saturn will appear close to Venus on February 6. Jupiter will appear close to Venus on February 11.

Mars continues its epic run in our evening sky, but sadly, even the red planet is beginning to lose its majesty somewhat.

However, there are two notable encounters during February to watch out for.

On February 18, the same day that NASA’s Perseverance is due to set down on Mars, the crescent Moon will appear close-by in the south-west portion of the sky.

Late month watch as Mars tracks its way below the Pleaides star cluster, the ‘Seven Sisters’. Mars can easily be spotted with the naked eye, with binoculars and telescope viewing encouraged.

Viewing: (As directed per planet).

Society News

All societies continue to hold their meetings via Zoom or similar platforms. Please send society news and astronomy photographs to: TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

Moon Phases

Third quarter: February 4;

New moon: February 11;

First quarter: February 19

Full moon February 27.

Sunrise/sunset times