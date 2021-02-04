A MEETING will be held later today to discuss how the South African coronavirus variant arrived in Wales.

Officials will meet after three cases of the new variant were discovered with no clear link to travel.

Experts will be examining who those infected had been in contact with, and where they had been, to "try to pinpoint" how they contracted the variant, health minister Vaughan Gething said.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Gething said: "The three are quite different instances as well, so each of them will tell us something different.

"We’re looking at targeted testing at this point to help us as we identify more people they’ve been in contact with.

"We don’t think there’s a sensible basis to have the wider community testing that you’re seeing in England."

The health minister also appeared at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing yesterday, where he said teams were "working around the clock to find out how they were infected and keep people safe."

While Mr Gething added that vaccine rollout in the country was continuing to increase.

He told Times Radio that more than 400 sites across Wales are now delivering vaccines, with the number of mass vaccination centres in the country expected to increase to 40.

“That’s happened because we work so closely between the health service and local government, and with the assistance of military planners too, so it’s been a real team Wales effort,” Mr Gething said.

He added that vaccinations at all older adult care homes in Wales, apart from a “handful” that had experienced an active Covid-19 outbreak, have been completed.

“We’ve now done over 60 per cent of priority groups one to four, so really rapid progress now,” he said.