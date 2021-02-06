Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Daniella Satterthwaite, of Pontypool, has sent in this picture of Loki, a cocker spaniel, who has been part of the family for three years.

This is Winnie Bear, who lives with Glenys Cousins in Newport. Glenys said: "We got Winnie three months after losing my other dog Bella to a freak accident she was aged five."

Nico is a shih tzu who will be six on Valentine’s Day. He lives with Melissa White, of Newport.

Dawn Rundle, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Blue-boy, a whippet, who a loving family pet.

This is Princess who has lived with Kelly Maloney in Gilfach, Bargoed, for nine years. She said: "Princess is such a sweetheart, she follows us to the back step in the mornings to say her goodbyes for the day, and runs out to great us as we come home. She loves fresh flowers, and playing with toys."