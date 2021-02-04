A NEW large convenience store will open in Newport next week - creating 14 new jobs in the area.
Co-op plans to open a new, larger store in Rogerstone on Friday, February 12, following a £520,000 investment.
The new 2,500 sq ft store on Tregwilym Road will run on 100 per cent renewable electricity, opening between 6am-10pm daily.
The store will include customer car parking, a bakery, and Costa coffee express, alongside an improved focus on fresh, healthy produce, ready meals and pizzas, award-winning wines, free-from and vegan products, Fairtrade, food-to-go and, everyday essentials.
Contactless card payment limits are increased to £45, making it easier, quicker and safer to shop.
Alex Cockburn, Co-op store manager, said: “We’re really excited to launch the new Co-op store and create new jobs in Rogerstone.
"The store has a fantastic new look, increased range and customer car parking - we are very much looking forward to serving the local community.
Greg Yuill, Co-op area manager, said: “Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services that will create a really compelling offer in the community.”
Co-op will also donate two per cent to community causes every time a member swipes their membership card when buying own-branded products.
Co-op’s Community Shopping Card makes it easier for those self-isolating or who have been instructed to stay at home to shop and pay for their essentials - cards can be purchased or topped-up by calling 0800 029 4592, enabling friends, families, neighbours or volunteers to shop on their behalf in store.
More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available at coop.co.uk/membership