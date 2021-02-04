THE number of people in Gwent whose deaths have been confirmed as being due to coronavirus has topped 900.

Public Health Wales' confirmation of a further five coronavirus deaths in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) today means another unwanted milestone has been reached.

Those deaths are among 35 confirmed today across Wales, with the overall death toll for Wales now 4,867.

It means that despite falling case rates, 113 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Wales in the first four days of February, including 13 in Gwent.

There have been 544 new cases confirmed across Wales today, also by Public Health Wales, including 71 in Gwent, as follows: Caerphilly, 22; Newport, 19; Torfaen, 12; Monmouthshire, 11; Blaenau Gwent, seven.

The number of people who have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales is now 490,570, including more than 28,000 who were vaccinated yesterday.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending January 30 - has fallen to 126.5 per 100,000 population.

The rolling weekly case rate in Torfaen to the same date was 140.5, continuing to fall, while being the highest rate in Gwent and the fifth highest in Wales.

Newport (138.4) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (133.6) the seventh highest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (115.9) has the 10th highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, while Monmouthshire (74) has the second lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, behind Ceredigion (44).

Wrexham (311.1), has the highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales for the week to January 30, and Flintshire (228.1) the second highest.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to January 30 was 10.8 per cent. Caerphilly (11.2 per cent) was the highest in Gwent for that period.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Wrexham - 63

Flintshire - 54

Cardiff - 45

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 36

Carmarthenshire - 32

Swansea - 31

Conwy - 29

Powys - 24

Caerphilly - 22

Newport - 19

Anglesey - 19

Denbighshire - 18

Vale of Glamorgan - 16

Neath Port Talbot - 16

Bridgend - 14

Torfaen - 12

Gwynedd - 12

Monmouthshire - 11

Pembrokeshire - nine

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Merthyr Tydfil - six

Ceredigion - five

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 40

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.