GWENT Police are appealing for information after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Newport yesterday.

The teenager was stabbed in the leg, during the incident on Somerton Road, Newport.

He was followed by four males from Black Ash Park, onto Wright Close, Kitty Hawk Drive and onto Somerton Road from around 7.45pm - 8pm.

He was first assaulted and hit in the face outside Perfect hairdressers on Somerton Road.

He was then stabbed in the leg, outside St Andrew's Church.

READ MORE:

The offenders then made off from the scene.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Grange Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

An area search took place yesterday evening and the investigation to locate the offenders continues this morning.

One of the offenders is described as being black, approximately 5'8" - 5'9" tall and was wearing a North Face style black coat and black trousers.

A second offender is described as being Asian, approximately 5'10" - 5'11" tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Gwent Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has CCTV in the streets mentioned, or anyone who may have been travelling through the area with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 2100040126, or via Facebook or Twitter pages if you can help.