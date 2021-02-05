During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

A TORFAEN-BASED charity which provides services to older people across the borough has successfully adapted one of its most popular services to support its users throughout the pandemic.

Before the pandemic hit, Age Connects Torfaen ran a lunch club with around 200 members, but from last March, they were unable to meet up.

The charity was able to adapt after receiving a grant for £4,200 from the Wales & West Utilities Safe and Warm fund, switching its lunch club into a hot meals delivery service.

The funding allowed them to buy ingredients to continue to provide home cooked meals and buy containers to ensure the food remained hot, as well as covering delivery costs.

Emma Wootten, development co-ordinator for Age Connects Torfaen, said: “Before the pandemic hit, our lunch club would attract up to 200 local over-50s each week, providing them with a hot meal in social surroundings.

“Of course, by the end of March all that changed, and we needed to adapt so that all those who benefitted from our services could continue to do so.

Chef Jade Davies preparing meals to be distributed across the area. Picture: Age Connects Torfaen.

“Our hot meal delivery service has been such a hit and the feedback has been positive, so much so that we have adapted further to run virtual lunch clubs for those with access to the internet.

“The benefits of a home cooked meal are evident and we are delighted that the funding allowed us to continue so that local people across Torfaen are able to feel connected to their friends.

“On behalf of everyone who uses our services I’d like to thank Wales & West Utilities for the funding.”

Driver Steve Watkins from Age Connects Torfaen loading up meals to take out into the community. Picture: Age Connects Torfaen.

Graham Edwards, chief executive of Wales & West Utilities, said: “The Safe and Warm Fund was designed to directly help those working in communities, targeting support at those who need it most.

“We are delighted that the fund will now support so many organisations across our operating area, who like Age Connects Torfaen, are helping local communities respond to coronavirus.

“Seeing communities come together to face the challenge of coronavirus has been fantastic – and everyone at Wales & West Utilities is excited to see these projects come to life and how they will make a positive impact on the lives of people most in need.”