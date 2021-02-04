AN EBBW Vale artist's latest work highlights the abuse faced by frontline NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Words Bruise, created by Nathan Wyburn, is made up of negative words and phrases used on social media that had been directed at NHS staff during the pandemic.
The work shows the image of a frontline healthcare worker, bruised from wearing PPE.
Nathan Wyburn with his new artwork
His bruises are made up of stamped insults and slurs, which have been directed at real-life NHS workers.
A patron of Cardiff & Vale Health Charity, Mr Wyburn has created the work as part of a commission from Wales Millennium Centre in partnership with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
He said: “It’s an honour to have been asked to work with both the Wales Millennium Centre and Cardiff & Vale Health Charity on this artwork.
"In March 2020 I created my “NHS THANK YOU” art, collaged together using images of frontline healthcare workers.
"This was a visual appreciation for their courage and bravery fighting what was an unknown virus.
“Fast forward almost 12 months and they are still fighting.
"Quite literally battered and bruised by Covid-19.
A close-up of Nathan Wyburn's new artwork
"I’ve heard and witnessed a lot of negativity towards the NHS over this period.
"These select phrases are just a tiny amount of the words used – given to me by healthcare professionals.
"I’ve stamped them to create an image of a frontline healthcare worker, bruised from wearing his essential PPE.”