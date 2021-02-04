THE A4042 from Hardwick to Llanellen bridge has been closed due to a road traffic collision.
All traffic is being diverted via Llanfoist, and Gwent Police - who are at the scene - are advising motorists try and avoid the area.
Updates to follow.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
THE A4042 from Hardwick to Llanellen bridge has been closed due to a road traffic collision.
All traffic is being diverted via Llanfoist, and Gwent Police - who are at the scene - are advising motorists try and avoid the area.
Updates to follow.