A NEWLY-MARRIED couple from Newport whose wedding plans were dashed by Covid-19 have said they are still waiting for their original venue to refund the £2,000 it had taken them five years to save up.

Sian and Peter Phillips had booked Penarth Pier Pavilion for their wedding in May this year, but instead tied the knot at Newport Registry Office last year after realising the event would not be likely to go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.

But now they have said they are yet to receive a refund of the £2,000 they had forked over, despite having cancelled the booking in early November.

Mrs Phillips says she has become concerned she will not get the money back – which she was planning to use for a get together with her family to belatedly celebrate when coronavirus regulations allow.

She says that despite multiple emails to representatives of the pavilion, none of the responses she had received had promised to refund the money, despite the venue's policy saying they are entitled to a refund.

The premises is owned by the Vale council, and is under the management of Penarth Arts and Crafts Ltd (PACL) on a 125-year lease.

All operations have been suspended at the pier since November – sparking suggestions the pavilion is in financial trouble. But PACL remains active on Companies House. Accounts for 2019 that were due on December 31 are yet to be published.

“It’s frustrating because we are owed that money,” Mrs Phillips says. “We’ve done everything correctly and according to the company’s policy we are entitled to a full refund if we cancel six months before the wedding date.

“We’ve had a handful of vague emails for three months, and the lack of transparency is the issue.

“Financially it is worrying for us. I was furloughed for a period last year and my husband is a part-time primary school teacher, so we don’t just throw money around. We saved up for that cash over the last few years.

“I feel very sorry for them, but the way it’s been handled has been awful.”

The Argus understands a resolution regarding the future of the pier is imminent – and representatives of PACL are confident every effort will be made to safeguard the interests of people who have made bookings.

PACL representatives were contacted but said they would not speak publicly at this time.