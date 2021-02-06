A PROPERTY expert in Newport has explained his plans to transform a hotel into a top city centre hub.

Ben Brand, who started his StayBC Serviced Accommodation in 2018, is taking on the management of Newport Central Hotel in the city’s High Street.

Mr Brand is confident he can transform the building, which will have 62 bedrooms, a bar, a cafe and a restaurant, into a four-star hotel and restaurant which he hopes will align with a “resurgence in the city over the next few years”.

Ben Brand

The new hotel, in the Grade-II listed former Yates' wine bar building on the corner of High Street and Queensway, will create about 30 new jobs at the height of summer.

He says the building, owned by Richard Hayward, will be opening “relatively soon”, and will be providing accommodation for key workers with a legitimate reason to travel during the pandemic.

“We have realistic aims to turn it into a boutique style restaurant and hotel with outstanding catering and accommodation - and we’re aiming for four stars pretty soon,” he explained.

READ MORE:

“We’re extremely excited about this, and really believe Newport will see a resurgence - especially where we’re based.

“We’re well-positioned in the city centre, and there is a lot of development near the train station.

"There is the Mercure, Ty Hotel, and lots more that we feel can contribute to making the city look really great and attract further investment.

“The potential of the ICC (International Conference Centre, at the Celtic Manor Resort) has not been realised yet, which is something we’re also looking forward to seeing happen.”

Despite three lockdowns hitting the hospitality and leisure sectors hard, Mr Brand says the business has managed to “weather a few storms”.

“Despite what we’ve been through we’re not doing too badly, and I don’t think Newport is doing too badly either.”