TRIBUTES have been paid to Menna Battle, for decades a leading member of Plaid Cymru in Caerphilly, following her death late last month at the age of 71.
A committed community figure all her life, Ms Battle was hailed a “gentle warrior” by her friends and family.
She served her community as an elected councillor in Penyrheol in Swansea for 17 years, before retiring to Abertridwr in Caerphilly borough, where she became Plaid branch secretary and again served as part of Aber Valley Community Council.
She leaves partner and fellow councillor John Roberts, son Gareth, daughter Ceri, and her much-loved grandchildren.
Paying tribute to Ms Battle, who he called "a heroine", fellow Caerphilly Plaid Cymru councillor Lindsay Whittle said: “To say she was involved in her community would be an understatement. Book clubs, Aber Valley Arts, Undercurrents and the festival all benefitted from her tireless work."
He added: “I shall forever be in her debt for her encouragement throughout my political life. Wales is in her debt.
“To John bach and of course her son Gareth and daughter Ceri and grandchildren we in Wales owe you. Thank you for lending us this kind and gentle warrior to our cause. Menna you will live in our hearts forever.”