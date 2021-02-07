WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

Today we meet Michael Enea, who is 47 and lives in the St Julian's area of Newport. He works in beer sales for Britain’s biggest brewery.

How long have you lived in Newport?

I’ve lived here all my life, apart from three years studying at university in Cheltenham.

I was born at the old Lydia Beynon hospital, which is now part of the Celtic Manor.

Michael Enea and his son Jake at the Newport Wetlands

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The location. I love camping and caravanning. A 90-minute drive from Newport and you can visit The Gower, Mumbles, Porthcawl, Fontygary, the Forest of Dean, Weston Super-Mare, Brean or Burnham. Newport is in a great location for business as well. Geographically, we truly are the ‘Gateway City to Wales’.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

Newport has an abundance of takeaways and choice. My favourite would be Little India in Maindee. I think it’s the cheapest in the city. The collection deal is two for £10 on curries with rice and chips included. A bargain, and great food.

Dragons or County - why?

Newport County all the way for me, although I do like rugby as well. I used to watch County at the Meadow Park Stadium in Gloucester when they were in exile. They were banned from playing in Wales. They have achieved so much in recent years. To see them playing Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Leeds United was just truly magnificent.

Newport County fans in the stands show their support during the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London on May 25, 2019. Picture: Mike Eger

Best memory of your time living here?

I think everyone has fond memories from their childhood to some degree. For me? Probably, visiting the paddling pools at Beechwood Park or Tredegar Park. Both sadly closed now. During the famous heatwave of 1976, I vaguely remember the gigantic trees around the Beechwood Park paddling pool. It was roasting hot during that heatwave. I spent endless hours as a young toddler running in and out of the water.

Favourite Newport pub?

The St Julians Inn for the views. The Lighthouse at St Brides for the sea air. Both great on a hot summer’s day. The Potters in the city centre is very good for a night out. I also love the Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar near Rogerstone. There are so many great pubs.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most?

The splash parks, paddling pools and outdoor water facilities. We actually had three. Beechwood Park, Tredegar Park and a fantastic lido at Bulmore in Caerleon. Great fun days for our young children but sadly now all gone. As a full-time dad to two young children, they were gutted when the Tredegar Splash Park closed.

Favourite building in the city?

The Transporter Bridge. It has to be, doesn’t it? When you drive back to Newport either from work or holiday and the first thing you see in the distance (from the M4) is the Transporter Bridge - an amazing sight. It truly is Newport’s number one landmark. I’m so glad it recently received a windfall grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Newport Transporter Bridge. Picture: Newport City Council

Favourite place to grab a coffee or tea?

I know I should probably pick an independent operator for this answer, but shamelessly I do love that corporate giant - Starbucks. My daughter loves it too.

Where would you go for a special meal?

I think I’d have to pick Friars Walk. I do have a soft spot for TGI Fridays. It’s a tried and tested format as a restaurant that has worked for decades. The food’s great too, especially the burgers.

Best place for a walk?

There is actually a small beach at St Brides, just to the west of the Lighthouse pub along the seafront (on the ridge). Great for a day out in the summer with a picnic. The kids absolutely love it too. I don’t think you can beat the fresh sea air at high tide.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

I would end homelessness and rough sleeping. An incredibly complex issue. Every council in Wales should have purpose built temporary accommodation blocks with a night shelter on the ground floor. Engage more with rough sleepers in terms of housing and rehabilitation officers. Use the Welsh Government’s Homelessness Prevention Funding Granting.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Three best places to visit? Newport’s Museum next to the Kingsway Centre opposite Friars Walk. The amphitheatre and Roman barracks in Caerleon. All display Newport’s grand heritage and history. My third choice would be either the Goldcliff Sea Wall, The Wetlands or St Brides. All great for a day out with the family and kids.

The Amphitheatre in Caerleon

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

We should be immensely proud of our city status. This is undervalued big time. We are one of Wales three big cities along with Cardiff and Swansea. Yes, there are a lot problems and more needs to be done to improve our city... but we should be proud of our city status.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Amazing. Caring. Gateway City. Ok, that’s four words.