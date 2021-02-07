THERE'S not a lot we can do during the current lockdown - but we are allowed to get out for some exercise.
So, we are going to be bringing you some ideas of walks in the area which you can enjoy without straying too far.
These will also give you the chance to discover some interesting local places and may even give you the taste for venturing further afield once restrictions are lifted.
The pond at Chepstow Park Wood. Picture: David Barnes
Welsh Government guidelines are that exercise should start and end at your door so you shouldn't drive to them. Instead, save the ideas you can't get to on foot for when lockdown is lifted and you can get out and enjoy this lovely part of south east Wales again.
This week's walk idea is: Chepstow Park Wood from the Lower Wye Rambles book of 16 selected walks by The Lower Wye Group, Ramblers Association.
One of the forest paths on the walk through Chepstow Park Wood. Picture: David Barnes
The book, edited by Allan Thomas, is priced for £4.80.
This four-mile (6km) walk is an easy woodland field walk with some surprise views, walking mainly along forest roads and tracks.
- You start at the car park on the St Arvans to Devauden road, opposite the road to The Cot. Please note due to the current restrictions the car park is closed.
- From the car park walk up the hill on the forest road. Ignoring the forest road on the right after about 150 yards, keep straight on four about half a mile to reach a T-junction.
- Turn left and after a few yards take the grassy path on the left as the forest road bears right (1).
- After about 150 yards go through the gate into a field.
- Turn left and skirt the edge of the field until you reach a metal gate.
- Go through this gate and turn right onto a metalled road. After 50 yards turn right at the T-junction ignoring the footpath signed to Rogerstone Grange.
Interesting trees and rocks at Chepstow Park Wood. Picture: David Barnes
- Continue along the farm track with the views of the River Severn on your left.
- After about three-quarters of a mile go round the forest barrier and reach a memorial seat (2). Pause here to admire the panoramic views - the end of the Wye Valley including Wintours leap Cliffs, the Severn with its two bridges, Chepstow and its racecourse, Avonmouth, distant Somerset across the estuary and Monmouthshire to your right.
- Ignoring the forest road on the left go up 100 yards to the forest road T-junction and turn left.
Memorial benches at Chepstow Park Wood. Picture: David Barnes
- Stay on this forest road for about a mile ignoring two forest roads to the right and one to the left.
- After passing the first of these, for a few minutes relaxation, leave the walk where the forest road bears left and climb up the bank on the right to find a pond (3).
- Retrace your steps to the forest road and continue on your walk.
- When the trees open out a bit admire the view of Wentwood on the left and, straight ahead in the distance, the Blorenge, the Sugar Load, the Skirrid and the Black Mountains beyond.
Views over Chepstow and the River Severn from Chepstow Park Wood. Picture: David Barnes
- The forest road then descends to a junction (4).
- Take the right fork to climb a steadily rising forest road. Continue on this, passing through various types of woodland for a one-and-a-half miles, ignoring any tracks and footpaths on either side.
- On reaching a T-junction (5) turn left and find the car park a short distance down the hill.